CNBCTV18.com redefines news consumption with launch of interactive features

One of the most prominent additions to CNBC-TV18’s digital offerings is ‘Web Stories’, which provides short updates of the latest trending stories. This exclusive feature delivers the users with a unique and innovative visual experience, thus making news consumption possible with just a few clicks on the device screens. The platform has also launched Minis, a segment of succinct, crisp, and sharp explanatory coverage of news for digital readers on the go. Explained with brevity, the concise explanations in Minis allow every user get the crux of the matter in no time. The short-format content of Minis enables the busy audience to consume all forms of business news faster. These integrated digital assets are extensions of its TV channel.