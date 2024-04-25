CNN-News18 and Federal Bank Prime Time Studio are set to revolutionise primetime news broadcasting

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
CNN-News18 and Federal Bank have joined hands to launch CNN-News18 & Federal Bank Prime Time Studio. The collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of primetime news broadcasting in India.
The CNN-News18 & Federal Bank Prime Time Studio will launch on April 25, 2024, broadcasting live on weekdays from 6pm to 10pm. It will feature a lineup of anchors hosting primetime shows, such as ‘Plain Speak’ with Shivani Gupta at 6 pm, ‘The Hard Facts’ with Rahul Shivshankar at 7 pm, ‘The Right Stand’ with Anand Narasimhan at 8 pm, and ‘Brass Tacks’ with Zakka Jacob at 9 pm.
The CNN-News18 & Federal Bank Prime Time Studio will feature state-of-the-art studio design and is equipped with the latest technology, AR and immersive visuals, providing viewers with an engaging and unparalleled viewing experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Smriti Mehra, CEO - English News, Network18 said, "This partnership in the form of CNN-News18 & Federal Bank Prime Time Studio marks a significant milestone in the news industry. We are excited to bring a new dimension to primetime news broadcasting amidst India’s Lok Sabha polls, with cutting-edge technology and immersive visuals, offering viewers an unparalleled viewing experience like never before."
Zakka Jacob, managing editor of CNN-News18, added, "Amidst India’s 2024 General Elections, the role of news channels has become increasingly pivotal. Our partnership with Federal Bank heralds a new era in primetime news, ensuring viewers receive the most relevant, important information in the most engaging manner when it matters the most."
M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank said, “At Federal Bank, we have always believed in more marketing per marketing. It’s a proud moment for us to be able to co-create The Primetime Studio for India’s Leading Anchors. Our sense is that this is going be high impact as the World’s 5th largest economy is getting into the Election season. CNN- News18 has the gravitas of audiences, who believe that India is News and they want to hear not just the headlines but in-depth analysis, perspectives and trajectory that will catalyse the India story further up the charts into the top 3 economies of the World.”
CNN-News18 brings news that matters. The channel's philosophy 'On Your Side,' ensures viewers are central to the discourse shaping their present and future.
In terms of viewership, CNN-News18 has been the number one channel in the English news genre for over 108 consecutive weeks. It also dominates the crucial primetime slot, providing news and analysis during the most crucial hours.
Starting April 25, the CNN-News18 & Federal Bank Prime Time Studio will be aired live on weekdays from 6pm to 10pm on CNN-News18.
