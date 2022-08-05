CNN-News18 announces umbrella programming for August ‘India@75’ to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The special shows will be aired every weekend of the month.
In the back of the nationwide Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign where India celebrates the 75th year of Independence; CNN-News 18 is coming up with its umbrella programming ‘India@75’. This unique programming will comprise of 3 different series capturing the achievements and developments of the country in various fields. The special shows will be aired every weekend of the month.
1st in the series is ‘The Right Perspective’ which will be hosted by Anand Narasimhan, renowned anchor and Managing Editor of Special Projects, CNN-News18. The show will revolve around the achievements of individuals and India as a nation.
The 1st episode will be Women’s Special, focusing on women’s empowerment and their role in the post-independence era.
The 2nd episode will be Achievers Special, revolving around the true meaning of tri-color, making India self-reliant and a way forward. The last episode of The Right Perspective will be Azadi Special highlighting the life of people who have brought laurels to the country and what independence means to them.
Watch ‘The Right Perspective’ on 6th, 13th and 20th August, 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM only on CNN-News18
2nd show in this special series would be “A Billion Ideas”, hosted by CNN-News18’s Political Editor and Senior Anchor Marya Shakil. The 2-episode show will focus on the Women in Khaki, how women make their mark in this highly male-dominated field. The show will feature 5 female super-cops and their journey of overcoming societal and professional pressure.
Finally, the last episode will be on India's Athletic Stars, which focuses on how Indian sports have gone through a drastic change and the journey of athletes making their mark at the international stage/competitions.
Watch ‘A Billion Ideas’ on 6th and 13th August, 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM only on CNN-News18
The last in the special programming would be documentary special ‘Glorious@75’. It will focus on India’s achievements in the last 75 years in different fields. The 4-episode documentary series will showcase the success stories of Cinema, Sports, Defence and India as a nation. 1st in the series will be on India’s Achievements hosted by Marya Shakil, Political Editor and Senior Anchor. The documentary on Indian Cinema will be showcased by known journalist Shilpa Rathnam. Achievements of Indian Sports will be highlighted by Shivani Gupta, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18. The last in the documentary series will focus on India’s achievements in the Defence Sector.