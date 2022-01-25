CNN-News18 brings special programming on upcoming assembly elections

Under the umbrella programming Battle for Punjab and Battle for UP, CNN-News18 will bring unmatched programming ensuring no voice goes unheard in the election-bound states. The programming will comprise special editions of popular primetime shows such as The Right Stand and News Epicentre along with other exclusive programming. Through this, the reportage will focus on providing an in-depth analysis and unparalleled access to two of the most crucial state elections. The channel’s extensive network of journalists will bring ground realities from every nook and corner of Punjab and UP.