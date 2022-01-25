CNN-News18 brings special programming on upcoming assembly elections

Battle for Punjab and Battle for U.P. to bring exhaustive election reportage.
Amidst the surging pandemic and unprecedented step of banning road shows and physical rallies, the stage is set for a fierce political battle. CNN-News18, the leading English news channel, has lined-up comprehensive programming to bring the ground realities behind the heated political exchange and the grueling campaigns.
Under the umbrella programming Battle for Punjab and Battle for UP, CNN-News18 will bring unmatched programming ensuring no voice goes unheard in the election-bound states. The programming will comprise special editions of popular primetime shows such as The Right Stand and News Epicentre along with other exclusive programming. Through this, the reportage will focus on providing an in-depth analysis and unparalleled access to two of the most crucial state elections. The channel’s extensive network of journalists will bring ground realities from every nook and corner of Punjab and UP.
Leveraging the power of News18 Network, the programming on CNN-News18 will continue to comprehensively cover the elections including the polling days and counting day, all the way up to the government formation the respective states.
Watch Battle for Punjab and Battle for UP only on CNN-News18
(We got this information in a press release).