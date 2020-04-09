CNN-News18 curates special programming initiatives as part of nation’s fight against COVID-19

India along with the world is struggling yet fighting with full force to flatten the curve in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Joining country’s efforts, CNN-News18 has implemented unique programming strategy to help its viewers stay informed while also creating a positive environment through its special initiatives.
In line with their ethos of ‘On Your Side’, CNN-News18 has lined up a set of comprehensive programming to keep viewers engaged and informed. With special bulletin ‘Corona Files’, the channel will keep the viewers abreast of all the major developments on the pandemic across the world. Through its unique initiative ‘Corona Warriors’, CNN-News18 is spotlighting the unflinching determination of the frontline workers, essential service providers and medical fraternity who have dedicated their lives to ensure the safety of the people. Another special segment named ‘Corona Control Room’, is providing viewers an opportunity to address any queries that they may have on this disease. Furthermore, to educate and elucidate viewers about the virus and dispel myths around it, channel’s ‘Ask the Doctor’ initiative is offering viewers reliable information from renowned healthcare experts from around the world.
Through an exclusive partnership with CNN International, CNN-News18 is the only English news channel bringing the latest and most in-depth international news stories. In these extraordinary times, CNN-News18, as part of the country’s biggest News Network - Network18, seeks to highlight the network’s commitment to help keep the nation informed and safe by providing viewers with the most extensive and in-depth news reportage. Taking up the mantle to serve the nation at the time of crisis, Network18 is leading a definitive journey towards ensuring good public health by launching various initiatives such as #MakeYourOwnMask and #IndiaGives across all its news channels with an aim to support the government in their effort to contain the novel virus.
(We got this information in a press release.)