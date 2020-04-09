CNN-News18 curates special programming initiatives as part of nation’s fight against COVID-19

In line with their ethos of ‘On Your Side’, CNN-News18 has lined up a set of comprehensive programming to keep viewers engaged and informed. With special bulletin ‘Corona Files’, the channel will keep the viewers abreast of all the major developments on the pandemic across the world. Through its unique initiative ‘Corona Warriors’, CNN-News18 is spotlighting the unflinching determination of the frontline workers, essential service providers and medical fraternity who have dedicated their lives to ensure the safety of the people. Another special segment named ‘Corona Control Room’, is providing viewers an opportunity to address any queries that they may have on this disease. Furthermore, to educate and elucidate viewers about the virus and dispel myths around it, channel’s ‘Ask the Doctor’ initiative is offering viewers reliable information from renowned healthcare experts from around the world.