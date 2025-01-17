CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2024 to be held on January 17

The 14th edition of the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) awards will unveil its 2024 winners in a grand ceremony on January 17, 2025, in New Delhi. Regarded as India’s biggest and most credible news television awards, IOTY celebrates exceptional achievements of Indians who have inspired the world through their triumphs. The recent editions have seen names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra and Virat Kohli as the winners of the coveted title of Indian of the Year.

IOTY awards will be presented across categories like Entertainment, Sports, Youth Icon, Business, Climate Warrior, and Social Change. The selection process is a mix of both jury and public voting; with 50% of the decision-making power given to the audience, and the remaining 50% is entrusted to the jury, which includes Sanjiv Goenka (Chairperson, RPSG Group), Harish Salve (Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India), Ramesh Sippy (Indian Filmmaker), Indu Malhotra (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Ashwini Nachappa (Former Indian Athlete).

In the Sports category, nominees include India’s Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and PR Sreejesh, and cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana.

The star-studded nominees in the Entertainment category include Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Fahadh Faasil, and the Laapata Ladies team. The Youth Icon category features Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Nikhil Kamath, Nancy Tyagi and Jaya Kishori.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj, Apollo Hospitals JMD Dr. Sangita Reddy and Team HAL are nominated in the Business Category. In the Climate Warrior Category, UNICEF India's Youth Advocate Vinisha Umashankar, Climate Change Activist Hina Saifi, Sustainability Activist Soumya Ranjan Biswal, Environmentalist Chami Murmu and Entrepreneur Kriti Tula are nominated. The Social Change category includes nominees such as Women in Cinema Collective, Social Activists Tatwashil Kamble & Ashok Tangade, Singer and Philanthropist Palak Muchhal, and changemakers Adhik Kadam and Laljibhai Prajapati.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18 said, "The immense popularity of Indian of the Year lies in its legacy of recognising and celebrating excellence over the past thirteen editions. From icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Neeraj Chopra to visionary leaders such as PM Narendra Modi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, our past winners have truly embodied the spirit of the Indian of the Year title. This platform has become a hallmark of achievement, inspiring audiences and delivering unparalleled value to the brands that associate with it."

Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 added, “The awards evening will be a gathering of greatest of Indians who have made the country proud over the past year. As we step into the new year, it’s important to look back at the achievements of the past year that hold significance for us as a nation. We are excited to celebrate the remarkable contributions of those who rose above challenges and inspired next generations.”

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is the presenting partner, Polymatech is the co-powered by partner, and Epson and Reliance Industries are the associate partners for CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2024.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.