CNN-News18 launches 14th edition of Indian of the Year awards

CNN-News18 has returned with the 14th edition of its flagship awards platform, Indian of the Year (IOTY). It celebrates the achievements of Indians who are inspiring the world through their triumphs. The recent editions have seen names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra and Virat Kohli as the winners of the coveted title of Indian of the Year.

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2024 awards are set to honour individuals in seven categories: Entertainment, Sports, Rising Sports Star, Youth Icon, Business, Climate Warrior, and Social Change. Each category includes five nominees whose work in the past year has made a significant impact, reaching new heights and inspiring generations to come.

In the sports category, nominees include India’s Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale, PR Sreejesh and cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana. The Rising Sports Stars category has Aman Sehrawat, D Gukesh, Abhishek Sharma, Shafali Verma and Sarabjot Singh as the nominees.

The star-studded nominees in the entertainment category include Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Fahadh Faasil, and the Laapata Ladies team. The youth icon category features Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Nikhil Kamath, Nancy Tyagi and Jaya Kishori. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj, Team HAL and Apollo Hospitals JMD Dr Sangita Reddy are nominated in the business category.

In the climate warrior category, UNICEF India's youth advocate Vinisha Umashankar, climate change activist Hina Saifi, sustainability activist Soumya Ranjan Biswal, environmentalist Chami Murmu and entrepreneur Kriti Tula are nominated. The social change category includes nominees such as women in cinema collective, social activists Tatwashil Kamble and Ashok Tangade, singer and philanthropist Palak Muchhal, and change makers Adhik Kadam and Laljibhai Prajapati.

The jury for this edition comprises environmental activist Afroze Shah, former solicitor general of India Harish Salve and former judge of the Supreme Court of India Indu Malhotra.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – english and business news, Network18 said, “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is a marquee recognition that resonates deeply with audiences across the country. Its immense popularity stems from a legacy of celebrating excellence, making it a trusted platform that not only inspires viewers but also delivers unmatched value to brands that associate with it."

Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 added, “Built on the success of its past blockbuster editions, Indian of the Year has cemented its place as India’s premier recognition platform. With a history of honouring icons who define the nation’s spirit, this edition promises to elevate the legacy, showcasing stories that continue to inspire and unite."

The selection process will be a mix of both jury and public voting; with 50% of the decision-making power given to the audience, and the remaining 50% is entrusted to the jury, striking a balance between collective choice of the masses and the discerning eye of experts.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is the presenting partner and Reliance Industries is the associate partner for this edition of CNN-News18 Indian of the Year.

The voting process and jury round will culminate in a spectacular grand finale where the winners will be revealed and honoured.

afaqs! recieved this information in a press release.