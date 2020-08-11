CNN-News18 launches ‘News18 Debrief’ with Shreya Dhoundial

‘News18 Debrief’ will deliver fact-based reportage and comprehensive analysis.
In line with its commitment to bring differentiated content and formats for its viewers, CNN-News18, one of the leading English news channels, has launched ‘News18 Debrief’. With insightful news, the programming will bring its viewers comprehensive stories beyond headlines. A fast-paced news driven show, ‘News18 Debrief’ will deep-dive into the big story of the day.
Starting 10th August, ‘News18 Debrief’ will deliver fact-based reportage and comprehensive analysis with a 360-degree view of the major news stories. Breaking away from the noisy debate formats, the show will be hosted by award-winning journalist Shreya Dhoundial, Senior Editor, CNN-News18.
In these extraordinary times, CNN-News18, as part of the country’s biggest News Network - Network18, seeks to highlight the network’s commitment to helping keep the nation informed and safe by providing viewers with the most extensive and in-depth news reportage.
Tune in to ‘News18 Debrief’ from Monday to Friday, 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM only on CNN-News18.
(We got this information in a press release).