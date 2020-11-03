CNN-News18 launches ‘News18 Star TALK’

The show will showcase engaging stories ranging from exclusive interviews with leading Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities
With an aim to bring daily dose of entertainment to its viewers during these unprecedented times, CNN-News18, one of the leading national English news channel, has gone an extra mile to keep its viewers engaged, enthralled and intrigued. The channel is all set to launch 'News18 Star TALK’, a unique entertainment show, further adding to the strong line up of its weekend programming.
News18 Star TALK will aim to be the one stop destination for all the engaging and impactful stories from the world of showbiz. The show will be anchored and produced by Shilpa Rathnam, Entertainment Anchor, CNN-News18; a leading journalist with over 10 years of experience in the field of entertainment.
Leveraging its global connect, CNN-News18 will bring entertainment news from all arenas of Bollywood and Hollywood. The show will showcase engaging stories ranging from exclusive interviews with leading Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities to hosting sing along sessions with the best singers and top rock stars. News18 Star TALK will telecast every weekend for half-hour and, will bring movie and show reviews along with trending entertainment stories across the globe.
