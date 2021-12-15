CNN-News18 launches #SOS – A passage towards a sustainable future

While rapid urbanization has been the foundation of development, it has also spurred ignorance of the environment. This has led to an environmental crisis on a massive level. Hence, through the campaign, CNN-News18 will urge its viewers to take little steps towards sustainability in their daily lives. Through a multi-phase approach #SOS will aim to spotlight how small efforts at an individual level can stimulate a national impact. This initiative will drive cognizance through discussions with renowned experts to understand how they have adopted sustainable practices and are contributing to a better tomorrow. The channel has also roped in personalities such as Priyanka Chaturvedi and Vani Murthy who will share their messages on sustainable practices to further strengthen the campaign. While delving into phasing out harmful habits, they will also discuss methods to propel eco-friendly practices.