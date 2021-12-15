CNN-News18 launches #SOS – A passage towards a sustainable future

The channel has also roped in personalities such as Priyanka Chaturvedi and Vani Murthy who will share their messages on sustainable practices to further strengthen the campaign.
At a time when India has become the third-largest polluted country with 11 of the top 12 most polluted cities in the world, a massive drive toward sustainable practices is called for. It is an alarming situation, and requires immediate intervention. Given the grim situation and the urgency, our response has to be SOS, and we need to immediately start doing our bit by adopting sustainable practices. In its effort to raise awareness and promote eco-friendly practices CNN-News18, India’s leading English news channel, has launched the #SOS campaign.
While rapid urbanization has been the foundation of development, it has also spurred ignorance of the environment. This has led to an environmental crisis on a massive level. Hence, through the campaign, CNN-News18 will urge its viewers to take little steps towards sustainability in their daily lives. Through a multi-phase approach #SOS will aim to spotlight how small efforts at an individual level can stimulate a national impact. This initiative will drive cognizance through discussions with renowned experts to understand how they have adopted sustainable practices and are contributing to a better tomorrow. The channel has also roped in personalities such as Priyanka Chaturvedi and Vani Murthy who will share their messages on sustainable practices to further strengthen the campaign. While delving into phasing out harmful habits, they will also discuss methods to propel eco-friendly practices.
Commenting on the initiative, Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business News, Network18, said, “Based on the ethos of ‘on your side’, the campaign aims at apprising the viewers of viable practices they can adopt to achieve sustainability. To ensure that we reach to as many as possible, we have curated special on-air segments and have also leveraged social media platforms. We have been raising awareness by launching well-researched campaigns such as #NoRumourInHumour, #ExtraOrdinaryAmongUs etc., encouraging viewers to follow responsible practices. On the same lines, #SOS intends to drive a change in mindset and propel best practices to conserve our nature.”
Adding to the campaign, the channel will also highlight issues from all walks such as marine degradation, air pollution, deforestation etc. By voicing the most relevant narratives, CNN-News18 India has cemented its place as THE destination for news. Through multiple engaging campaigns, the channel strives to bring a positive change in society.
