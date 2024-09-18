CNN-News18 launches special programming for Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The channel's extensive network of reporters and anchors would bring every major development live from the ground.
CNN-News18 has unveiled special programming ‘Battle for the States’ for the Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, commencing on September 18. CNN-News18 is set to track every twist, turn, and development in real-time till the counting day.
Following its extensive coverage of India's 2024 General Elections - from the first phase of polling to the final verdict - CNN-News18 now aims to put a spotlight on the upcoming assembly elections. From the battleground of Jammu & Kashmir, where the promise of peace hangs in the balance, to Haryana’s political landscape shaped by alliances and caste dynamics, the channel has geared up to capture all key moments as they unfold. The channel's extensive network of reporters and anchors would bring every major development live from the ground.
The special programming covers each phase of the polling and a ‘Poll of Polls’ analysis before the counting day. Adding to the mix, The Reporters Project, a special three-episode series, is poised to showcase CNN-News18’s vast journalistic expertise. The first episode would be aired from Kashmir, followed by Jammu, and Haryana, highlighting the on-ground realities, key election issues, and public sentiment with visually engaging stories from the heart of the action.
“CNN-News18 is committed to delivering high-quality journalism, and this election season is no exception. Given our robust programming and experienced reporters on the ground, we are confident that the election coverage will resonate strongly with viewers, driving substantial engagement throughout the polling phases and on Counting Day,” said Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18.
Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 added, “As the first assembly polls following the recent Lok Sabha elections, the elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana hold significant importance in India’s current political landscape. We anticipate more viewers to tune in to witness how the political dynamics evolve in these regions. Our team is set to meticulously capture every nuance of this significant political event and provide sharp analysis to keep our audience informed every step of the way.”
afaqs! received this information in a press release.