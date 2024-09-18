CNN-News18 launches special programming for Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana

Following its extensive coverage of India's 2024 General Elections - from the first phase of polling to the final verdict - CNN-News18 now aims to put a spotlight on the upcoming assembly elections. From the battleground of Jammu & Kashmir, where the promise of peace hangs in the balance, to Haryana’s political landscape shaped by alliances and caste dynamics, the channel has geared up to capture all key moments as they unfold. The channel's extensive network of reporters and anchors would bring every major development live from the ground.