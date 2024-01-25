CNN-News18 launches 'The Breakfast Club'

Starting January 29, 2024, the show will be aired on weekdays at 8 am on CNN-News18 and the channel’s YouTube platform.
CNN-News18 has announced the launch of its morning show, The Breakfast Club, starting from January 29. Inspired by the format of western morning shows, The Breakfast Club will be anchored by Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor from 8 am to 9 am on weekdays.
The show is a unique blend of news, lifestyle, and entertainment, designed to keep the audience informed, engaged, and energised as they sip their morning coffee or tea. It has been conceptualised as a non-political show to offer a daily experience that makes viewers’ mornings better with information that enables them to take better decisions.
The show's format incorporates mini segments of 5-8 minutes each, ensuring a dynamic presentation. Segments, both daily and weekly, cover a wide range of topics including morning headlines, big events, business, technology, health, real estate and more.
The editorial approach of the show focuses on selecting stories that impact daily lives, providing clear calls-to-action and limiting discussions to one expert per segment.
To engage with the audience, "The Breakfast Club" plans to conduct surveys online, utilize News18.com for trend reading, and debunk viral myths, addressing questions that genuinely matter in viewers' lives.
Speaking on the new show, Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 said, "We aim to make every viewer's morning an engaging and energising experience, setting a positive tone for the day ahead. We have packaged the finest blend of news, lifestyle, and entertainment content for our audience. We are confident that our viewers will join us on this exciting journey as we redefine mornings in an authentic, positive, and inclusive way.”
Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor added, "We're excited to launch The Breakfast Club that breaks free from the ordinary and charts a new course in Indian news television. Join us in this refreshing experience, where we've bid farewell to traditional news delivery."
Smriti Mehra, CEO– English and Business News, Network18, said, "The show reflects our commitment to delivering dynamic content that aligns with the evolving preferences of our diverse audience. By blending news, lifestyle, and entertainment, we aim to provide our viewers with a positive start to their day."