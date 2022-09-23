CNN-News18 to host third edition of Town Hall in Chennai on Sept 26th

The third chapter edition promises to be a cultural boiling point with an overall theme – Lessons from the South.
After two very successful Town Halls in Delhi and Mumbai, the third edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall will be held in the cultural capital of India, Chennai on September 26th.
The Town Hall will have in attendance top newsmakers such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with renowned Film Director Gautham V. Menon.
The third chapter edition promises to be a cultural boiling point with an overall theme – Lessons from the South. It will witness the eminent personalities from the world of governance, politics and entertainment industry in detailed and insightful conversations with the top anchors of the channel.
Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 Group, said, “The CNN-News18 Town Hall is our marquee initiative with the ambition to go to every part of the country and talk to the most imminent news and opinion makers. We started in New Delhi, followed it up with Mumbai and now we will be in Chennai on the 26th of September for some vibrant conversations on culture, political dynamics and movies,"
The Town Hall Mumbai Chapter will be broadcast on CNN-News18 and across its social media websites from 6pm IST onwards on September 26th.
The first two editions of the Town Hall in Delhi and Mumbai saw eminent personalities such as Union ministers Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development & Minister of Minority Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports of India, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and Film Actor Kartik Aaryan participate in one-on-one sessions.
(We got this information in a press release).