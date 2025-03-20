CNN-News18 tops as India’s No.1 english news channel for 3 years

CNN-News18 has maintained its position as India’s No.1 English news channel for three consecutive years, consistently topping the BARC ratings.

To mark the occasion, CNN-News18 has unveiled an experience that prioritises storytelling through less text and more visuals. The news channel’s refreshed aesthetics introduce a cleaner, sleeker look, designed to provide a superior on-screen experience to viewers.

The new screen architecture also breaks down the traditional barriers between television and digital. Rooted in the philosophy of ‘One Screen, One Form, One Stream’, every piece of content created is now inherently TV and digital-ready, ensuring a seamless transition across platforms.

The redesign introduces a documentary-style format for improved storytelling and live presentation. It focuses on exclusivity, diversity, and in-depth research.

It has maintained its winning streak by consistently outperforming key competitors like Republic TV, Times Now and India Today TV, securing the highest market share in the genre.

Reflecting on this milestone, Smriti Mehra, CEO – english and business news, Network18 said, “At Network18, we are driven by the belief that journalism should inform, empower, and inspire. This achievement is not just about numbers; it is about the trust our viewers place in us every day, year after year. The new, elevated viewing experience is our way of acknowledging their support and ensuring they receive the best-in-class news experience. We are confident that this transformation will strengthen our connection with both our audiences and advertisers.”

Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 added, “Our editorial team’s focus on nuance over noise to deliver accurate, sharp, and compelling news coverage has been the driving force behind our leadership. The refreshed look is not only a visual upgrade but also a statement of our commitment to the evolving storytelling formats of today.”

