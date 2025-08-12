CNN-News18 Town Hall Mumbai edition to spotlight civic issues of Mumbaikars

The CNN-News18 Town Hall will hold its Mumbai edition on August 13, 2025. After the Defence Edition, this event, titled "Ballot, BMC, and the Battle for Mumbai," will feature leaders and voices shaping the city's future. The platform has previously brought together figures from politics, business, and entertainment to discuss national issues and policies.

As Mumbai prepares for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections after eight years, the city is abuzz with discussions on local issues and urban challenges. At this juncture, CNN-News18 Town Hall brings together leaders and changemakers to discuss citizen expectations, governance priorities, and the evolving aspirations of Mumbaikars, capturing the spirit of a city on the brink of transformation.

This Town Hall edition will focus on Mumbai, where politics and culture are closely linked. It will also cover the city’s film industry, highlighting current trends and featuring key people shaping the future of Indian cinema.

The upcoming Town Hall sessions include: "Ballot, BMC & The Battle for Mumbai" with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; "The Undisputed 'Sena'pati" with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; and "Pride & Progress: Is Mumbai’s Future Regional?" featuring Aaditya Thackeray, MLA, Shiv Sena (UBT). "The Millennial Ministers" session will include Aditi Tatkare, Minister for Women & Child Development; Nitesh Rane, Minister of Fisheries & Ports; and Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State for Home (Urban). Filmmaker Mohit Suri will discuss his recent work in the session "Love, Loss and Legacy."

“After the success of ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall – The Defence Edition’, we are proud to return with a renewed focus on issues that make national headlines in our upcoming Town Hall in Mumbai. As India’s No. 1 English news channel for more than 3 years, CNN-News18 continues to spotlight local concerns and amplify meaningful conversations through this impactful format,” said Smriti Mehra, CEO - english and business News, Network18.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Zakka Jacob, managing editor, “CNN-News18 Town Hall is back with its Mumbai edition, spotlighting the theme "Ballot, BMC, and the Battle for Mumbai." This edition will highlight key issues faced by Mumbaikars, as politicians and leaders come together to shape and share their vision for the city. With the upcoming BMC elections, these conversations are more relevant than ever. This Town Hall edition aims to serve as a powerful platform for dialogue, accountability, and citizen-centric conversation at a crucial moment for Mumbai’s civic future.”

Viewers can watch the Mumbai Town Hall live on CNN-News18 on August 13, 2025 at 4 PM. It will also be available on CNN-News18’s YouTube channel.

