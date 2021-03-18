CNN-News18 unveils new season of the flagship show ‘Now Showing’

Building on its commitment to innovating and bring engaging offerings for its viewers, CNN-News18, one of the leading English news channels, has announced the new season of Now Showing. The award-winning show is all set to further elevate excitement quotient by bringing not just news but the newsmakers of the entertainment industry themselves.
Further strengthening its weekend programming, Now Showing will aim to be the one stop destination for all the engaging and impactful stories from the world of showbiz. In its new avatar, the show will be hosted by Atika Ahmad Farooqui, Entertainment Anchor, CNN-News18. Atika has been one of the leading entertainment journalists with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Redefining family entertainment, Now Showing will witness candid and eye opening conversations with celebrities who will discuss their journey, their upcoming projects and much more along with top news from the entertainment world.
