CNN-News18 unveils nominees for Indian of the Year 2025 Awards

CNN-News18 has announced the nominees for the 15th edition of its Indian of the Year (IOTY) Awards, an annual initiative that recognises Indians who have made notable contributions across various fields.

Advertisment

The 2025 edition will feature nine categories — Entertainment, Sports, Rising Sports Star, Business, Youth Icon, Global Indian, Iconic Woman Achiever, Influencer, and Climate Warrior. Each category includes five nominees selected for their impact and accomplishments over the past year.

Among the sports nominees are D Gukesh, Shubman Gill, Avinash Sable, Smriti Mandhana, and Manpreet Singh, while the Rising Sports Star category features Suruchi Phogat, Kush Maini, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pooja Singh, and Divya Deshmukh. Entertainment nominees include Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal, Laxman Utekar, Arijit Singh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The Business category features Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Albinder Dhindsa (Blinkit), Rajesh Jejurikar (Mahindra & Mahindra), Roshni Nadar Malhotra (HCLTech), and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge). The Climate Warrior and Iconic Woman Achiever categories recognize individuals advancing sustainability and women’s leadership.

A distinguished jury panel, including Sanjiv Goenka, DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra, Prasoon Joshi, Mahesh Jethmalani, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Amitabh Kant, Shefali Shah, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Gagan Narang, and Lara Dutta, will select the winners.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said: “The 15th edition of CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is a special milestone for all of us. It’s an opportunity to celebrate individuals whose passion, resilience, and creativity inspire millions across the country and beyond. Over the years, this platform has stood for more than just achievements; it’s about honouring those who lead with integrity and inspire generations.”

Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18, said: “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year has always been about celebrating people who are shaping India’s future, and reaching its 15th edition feels like a moment to pause and appreciate that journey. This year, we’re introducing three new awards to reflect the changing world better.”

The winners will be announced at the Indian of the Year Grand Finale in November 2025.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)