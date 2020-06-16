Coca-Cola launches VIO Spiced Buttermilk

Speaking on the emerging buttermilk category in India, Vijay Parasuraman, Vice-President – Marketing, Coca Cola India and South West Asia said, “India is the largest dairy production and consumption market in the world. Through our history, dairy products have evolved with our culture to suit our palate and cuisine. And buttermilk is unique among them. It’s versatile with taste and ingredients that has adapted locally across every region of our country. In the present times when consumers are looking for functional beverages, VIO Spiced buttermilk is our offering that aims to refresh drinkers while providing that daily dose of goodness. This launch is our attempt to recreate the magic of spiced buttermilk that appeals to the certain regional tastes”.