Coca-Cola partners with United Way Mumbai to provide PPE and hygiene aid kits to the frontline warriors during COVID-19 outbreak

As the need to step up relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Coca-Cola in India has partnered with United Way Mumbai to augment healthcare initiatives in 48 public hospitals across eight states in the country. Apart from large-scale support to public hospitals and healthcare workers, the partnership has also committed to serving 65000+ public service personnel such as sanitation workers, police staff and community health workers across the nation. This initiative is a part of Coca-Cola's commitment of INR 100 crores towards helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.