CoinSwitch Kuber partners with Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming T20 series

With this collaboration, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to create awareness among millions of cricket fans across the country about cryptocurrencies as an asset class they should consider while making investments. The company already has over 3.5 million users in India and is targeting to cross 10 million users by the end of 2021. It crossed USD 4.2 billion in transaction volume in February 2021. The company provides the best rates to its users by aggregating liquidity from top Indian and global crypto exchanges and supports 100s of cryptocurrencies for users to buy and sell using Indian rupees.