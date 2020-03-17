Colgate India highlights the connection between oral health with overall health

The high decibel campaign kick-started with the launch of a TV Campaign on March 4, 2020, in 10 regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. The TVC features a young girl child dressed as her mother, determined to educate her father about the harmful effects of poor Oral Health. The campaign is being amplified further across mediums like Print, Digital & Social Media. To ensure widespread reach, the brand will also promote the campaign through brand engagement with top Instagram influencers across states.