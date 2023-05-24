COLORS announces the 13th edition of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, unlocking a whole new level of danger

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It brings us immense pride to associate with Khatron Ke Khiladi for the fifth time in a row. At Maruti Suzuki, it’s our constant endeavour to associate with properties that dial in on youthful and dynamic imagery quotient. Hence, we are extremely delighted to continue this partnership along with the iconic Swift; it has not only revolutionized the premium hatchback segment in India but also created a benchmark for others since its launch in 2005. It has a cult following amongst the youth and has earned the love of more than 2.5 million customers with its sporty design, powerful performance, and unmistakable road presence. With Swift's proposition of being limitless, we're sure that the contestants of this season of the show will bring limitless action to the viewers.”