Colors Bangla brings an inspirational story of a Plus Size woman

What is beauty? Beauty isn’t what we look at in the mirror. Beauty is the sense you feel deep inside you no matter whether you are fat or slender. Beauty is the pride and confidence that’s brimming in you. Wouldn’t it be a great world to live in, when parents stop worrying about their daughter’s appearance and instead spend the same amount of energy to give their girl a pair of wings to soar high in the sky irrespective of their physical appearance? When will it be more important for a daughter in law to be successful and confident than being slender? Colors Bangla presents one such story of a girl Sohag who is a warm-hearted, near perfect girl but gets rejected every time by prospective grooms for being overweight. The show is a tribute to those who believe love is skin deep. Chand is a fitness freak who dreams big in life. Produced by Surinder Films; Sohag Chand will air every day at 7 pm on Colors Bangla.