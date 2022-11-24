Colors Bangla brings an inspirational story of a Plus Size woman

Join in Sohag and Chand’s story from 28th November every day at 7 pm.
What is beauty? Beauty isn’t what we look at in the mirror. Beauty is the sense you feel deep inside you no matter whether you are fat or slender. Beauty is the pride and confidence that’s brimming in you. Wouldn’t it be a great world to live in, when parents stop worrying about their daughter’s appearance and instead spend the same amount of energy to give their girl a pair of wings to soar high in the sky irrespective of their physical appearance? When will it be more important for a daughter in law to be successful and confident than being slender? Colors Bangla presents one such story of a girl Sohag who is a warm-hearted, near perfect girl but gets rejected every time by prospective grooms for being overweight. The show is a tribute to those who believe love is skin deep. Chand is a fitness freak who dreams big in life. Produced by Surinder Films; Sohag Chand will air every day at 7 pm on Colors Bangla.
Sohag a plus size romantic woman works for a bank. She gets rejected by prospective grooms 34 times for her appearance, but she is oblivious to the world’s need for a perfect bride. But the optimist in her believes that one day she will find her prince charming who will love her for her inner beauty. Chand on the other hand is a fitness freak who plans to open a sports academy. Chand is looking for a bride who would be beautiful and perfect; not overweight. Though Sohag and Chand were childhood friends and neighbours; will they ever find love in each other? Will he ever discover the inner beauty of Sohag? Anwesha Chakraborty, winner of Ms Plus Size 2019 will play the role of Sohag and Abhishek Veer Sharma who was last seen in Mou er Bari will be essaying the role of Chand. Other important artists include Bharat Kaul, Tanuka Chatterjee, Srabani Banik.
Speaking on the occasion, Sagnik Ghosh, business head, Colors Bangla said, “Questioning society’s definition of perfection, we present the story of free-spirited Sohag who is plus size but that never becomes a detriment for her living a life that is beyond society’s judgement. Right from her unapologetic ways of dealing with her emotional complications to her pursuit of finding a life partner; Sohag’s journey is worth mentioning. Her compelling personality will stand out and we are sure audiences will relate to her life and the challenges she faces. “
To promote these story, Colors Bangla has designed a robust marketing campaign across print, television, and digital platforms.
On the digital front, there will be stories by women achievers who have made it big despite society’s backlash. Our female protagonists who herself is a symbol of unconventional beauty will also be speaking to plus size influencers.
Produced by Surinder Films; Sohag Chand is a unique love story of plus size Sohag and fitness freak Chand who slowly become friends and eventually fall in love. Watch the heart-warming story of Sohag and Chand in Colors Bangla’s latest offering Sohag Chand from 28th November every day at 7 pm.
