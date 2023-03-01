Colors Bangla brings out a show on an aspirational story of a junior artist to become a heroine

Sheetala aka Sheela, though a junior artist, dreams of becoming a heroine. A confident girl, she never gives up on chasing her dreams even during critical situations in life. She prefers being called Sheela instead of Sheetala as it sounds filmy to her. People love her for her innocence, jovial nature, and her positive attitude towards life. Sheetala’s antics, the light moments bring smile in our faces. On the other hand, Suddho Sen hails from a well-educated and disciplined family. Life takes an interesting turn when he takes Sheela’s help to fake his marriage to stop his real marriage arranged by his family. Sheela finally bags a role, but it is of Suddho’s real-life girlfriend. Will Sheela accept this role? What will happen to her dreams of becoming a heroine?