Colors Bangla brings out a show on an aspirational story of a junior artist to become a heroine

Nayika No.1 will air from 6th March every day at 8.30 pm.
The film and television industry may seem like a bed of roses from the outside but very few get to know the struggles of a junior artist because most of the time they’re the ones who’re standing among the shots of crowds. But they dream of making it big and a name in this industry. Presenting once such story of a junior artist is Colors Bangla’s latest show “Nayika No.1”. The hardships and struggles fail to break the indomitable spirit of Sheetala Sikdar aka Sheela because she is confident that one day, she will fulfil her dream of becoming a heroine.
Produced by Snehasis Chakraborty, Colors Bangla’s new show “Nayika No.1” narrates the story of junior artist Sheetala’s dream of becoming a successful heroine Sheela and will air from 6th March every day at 8.30 pm. Through Sheetala’s eyes, we will get to the see the world of entertainment - the perils, the hazards, the humourous elements to it. The starry-eyed Sheetala faces obstacles in every step but that doesn’t deter her spirit of becoming a heroine.
Sheetala aka Sheela, though a junior artist, dreams of becoming a heroine. A confident girl, she never gives up on chasing her dreams even during critical situations in life. She prefers being called Sheela instead of Sheetala as it sounds filmy to her. People love her for her innocence, jovial nature, and her positive attitude towards life. Sheetala’s antics, the light moments bring smile in our faces. On the other hand, Suddho Sen hails from a well-educated and disciplined family. Life takes an interesting turn when he takes Sheela’s help to fake his marriage to stop his real marriage arranged by his family. Sheela finally bags a role, but it is of Suddho’s real-life girlfriend. Will Sheela accept this role? What will happen to her dreams of becoming a heroine?
Speaking on the launch of Nayika No.1 Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head said, “We have committed ourselves to introduce spunky and interesting characters in the Bengali Television. Nayika No.1 showcases the heart-warming story of Sheetala as a junior artist and her invincible spirit of not giving up in the face of adversities. Sheetala is a self-made, confident, and spirited girl. Like spunky Tumpa, righteous Tulsi, overweight Sohag, age difference love story in Indrani, Sheetala’s aspirational journey to Sheela will hit the right chord and fascinate our viewers.”
Ritobrota Dey essays the role of Sheela while Indranil Chatterjee plays the role of Suddho Sen in this story of self believe and struggle. Some other prominent starcast includes Soma Dey, Supriyo Dutta, Sutapa Talukdar, Judhajit and Somasree Chaki.
The channel has devised a robust marketing campaign for the launch of the show. To meet the objective all the nodal points including TV, Print and Digital have been explored. A social media calendar has been built to establish Sheela’s unique character and her dreams of becoming a leading actress. A unique #Nayikagiri has been used to establish the quirky character and her antics.
The upcoming show Nayika No.1 starting 6th March every day at 8.30 pm.
We got this information from press release