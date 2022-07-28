Colors Bangla gears up for the World Television Premiere of Badsha – The Don

Released a few years ago, the movie will be aired for the first time on television on Colors Bangla. The film has been directed by ace director and choreographer Baba Yadav. Badsha – The Don is an out and out commercial potboiler with everything on offer — an abundance of action, drama, romance, and comic relief. Badsha leaves home — with just one aim in mind — to become a gangster and be feared by one and all. With Baba Yadav as the director, one can expect some action moves with a lot of adrenaline rush. The beautiful Nusrat Fariya plays the role of Shreya and Shraddha Das plays her friend Priya. Other ensemble includes Biswanath Basu, Rajatava Dutta.