Colors Bangla gears up to celebrate Mahalaya with a mega Sunday on 25th September’22

Are you ready for a Super Sunday? Colors Bangla has an entertaining line up of shows for the entire family. As the smell of Pujo slowly wafts in we are all geared up to welcome Maa Durga. Mahalaya is the harbinger of Durga Puja, a much-awaited festival and marks the beginning of Devi-Paksha and the end of the Pitri-Paksha. Debi Doshomohabidya representing the 10 forms of Durga will go on air on 25th September at 5 am on Colors Bangla. Rituparna Sengupta will be essaying the role of Maa Durga and will be sporting three looks- Sati, Durga, and Parvati. This will be followed by “Dugga Maa er GolpoKotha at 10 am”, a 2D animation story, meant for the whole family. This will be followed by World Television Premiere of Shikari at 2 pm and one-hour special episode of Tumpa Autowali at 7 pm, in the evening all of which will be exciting, thrilling, inspiring and powerful.