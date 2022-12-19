Colors Bigg Boss brings Priyagold Hunk Chocolates as Taste Partner

It gives the contestants power to share the chocolates with the other housemates leading to organic consumption moments which is woven into the storyline.
The reality show Colors Bigg Boss has come a long way in its 15 years journey and has gone on to become a phenomenon in the television entertainment landscape. The show has been instrumental in providing unprecedented dose of glamour and entertaining audience with its engaging content and adding grand new elements year-on-year.
Bigg Boss has become a huge platform for brands to collaborate over the last decade and a half, offering a great canvas for advertisers to connect with their target audience. The sponsorships aim to provide brands with an opportunity to engage and collaborate through various touch points. During the show, the brands gain prominence and visibility through ad spots, task integrations, and branded segments, special zones, and other peripheral branding opportunities.
For the 16th Season of Bigg Boss, the team has joined hands with Priyagold Hunk Chocolates debuting as ‘Taste Partner’ to offer this year’s contestants mouth-watering treats with a Chocolate Station. The captain, also known as the real ‘Hunk’ of the house is granted custody of the ‘Priyagold Hunk Chocolate Station’. Thus, it gives the contestants power to share the chocolates with the other housemates leading to organic consumption moments which is woven into the storyline. This helped maximise engagement with their target audience.
Commenting on the association, spokesperson from Priya old Hunk Chocolates, Shekhar Agarwal (Director) said, “This year the Bigg Boss house has greeted with a sweet surprise with our coveted Priyagold Hunk Chocolate Station. The drool-worthy surprise gives the ‘Hunk’ of the Bigg Boss house the power to share the chocolates with the other housemate’s basis his/her liking. We hope the association with this blockbuster reality show will be the first of many to follow. The collaboration has allowed us to scale up our presence in tier II and III cities and gain traction as a premium chocolate bar and across consumer segments.”
Pavithra KR - head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says “Bigg Boss is a unique format with daily engagement and part of most daily conversations and has reinforced itself as the No. 1 Non-fiction show in the GEC genre. The platform continues to provide brands with innovative ways to integrate, making it a part of the storytelling that leads to organic moments for the brand. Bigg Boss is an advertisers delight. When used creatively, the brand becomes a part of the narrative which adds to the immersive experience of the format”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.