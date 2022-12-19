Colors Bigg Boss brings Priyagold Hunk Chocolates as Taste Partner

Commenting on the association, spokesperson from Priya old Hunk Chocolates, Shekhar Agarwal (Director) said, “This year the Bigg Boss house has greeted with a sweet surprise with our coveted Priyagold Hunk Chocolate Station. The drool-worthy surprise gives the ‘Hunk’ of the Bigg Boss house the power to share the chocolates with the other housemate’s basis his/her liking. We hope the association with this blockbuster reality show will be the first of many to follow. The collaboration has allowed us to scale up our presence in tier II and III cities and gain traction as a premium chocolate bar and across consumer segments.”