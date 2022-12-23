Colors Bigg Boss partners with Ching’s Schezwan Chutney as a Special Partner to Spice up the House

Bigg Boss 16 continues to be a blockbuster trend and the show emerges as the biggest platform for brands to connect with its consumers.
The reality show Colors Bigg Boss has come a long way in its 15 years journey and has gone on to become a phenomenon in the television entertainment landscape. The 16th season of the hit show has bagged No. 1 spot in the non-fiction category. The show has been instrumental in providing unprecedented dose of glamour and entertaining audience with its engaging content and adding grand new elements year-on-year. Within 6 weeks of its launch, the show attracted over 127 million viewers on Colors and 600 million views on Voot. Bigg Boss 16 catapulted itself to the pole position in the non-fiction category with a massive reach of 3 billion along with 1 billion views and 97% share of voice on Colors Digital, making it as one of the marquee shows in the Hindi General Entertainment category.
The Bigg Boss has become a huge platform for brands to collaborate over the last decade and a half that offers a great canvas for advertisers to connect with their target audience. The sponsorships aim to provide brands with an opportunity to engage and collaborate through various touch points. During the show, the brands will gain prominence and visibility through ad spots, task integrations, and caller of the week segment, special zones, and other peripheral branding opportunities.
Ching’s brings the zing to the Bigg Boss house. Brand’s presence in the kitchen of the BB house has been synonymous since last 4 seasons as kitchen is the centre stage for all the drama, masala, and gossips that take place inside the house. Housemates have relished Ching’s products to make the boring and mundane food interesting. The hustling and bustling Kitchen counters are topped with Ching’s products and have become a taste lifeline for the Bigg Boss contestants. The brand brings a meaningful flavour in the lives of housemates and thus connects with the audience.
Commenting on its association, the managing director, Ajay Gupta from Ching’s Schezwan Chutney said, “This meaningful partnership with Bigg Boss is an ideal place to showcase versatility in our product portfolio. Through this engagement we wanted to expand our horizons beyond advertising and explore meaningful collaborations that will help to communicate our brand narrative and reach out to a wider audience who are fans of desi Chinese in India. Ching’s Schezwan Chutney symbolizes the spice and adds zing of the BB house.”
Pavithra KR - head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says “Bigg Boss kitchen brews maximum melodrama in the house. Ching’s presence in the kitchen over the years has made Ching’s synonymous with the spicy affairs of the kitchen. This is yet another season of Bigg Boss, where we are associating with Ching’s as a special partner. The show’s high-octane visibility and buzz over the seasons has helped Ching’s in creating high recall among its target audience. This time around, we have witnessed a flavourful engagement with the consumers through multiple initiatives that have furthered the brand proposition.”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.
(We got this information in a press release).