Colors Bigg Boss partners with Ching’s Schezwan Chutney as a Special Partner to Spice up the House

The reality show Colors Bigg Boss has come a long way in its 15 years journey and has gone on to become a phenomenon in the television entertainment landscape. The 16th season of the hit show has bagged No. 1 spot in the non-fiction category. The show has been instrumental in providing unprecedented dose of glamour and entertaining audience with its engaging content and adding grand new elements year-on-year. Within 6 weeks of its launch, the show attracted over 127 million viewers on Colors and 600 million views on Voot. Bigg Boss 16 catapulted itself to the pole position in the non-fiction category with a massive reach of 3 billion along with 1 billion views and 97% share of voice on Colors Digital, making it as one of the marquee shows in the Hindi General Entertainment category.