COLORS Cineplex to air the World Television Premiere of ‘Dasvi’

Viacom18’s premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex has always served as a one-stop destination for a variety of movies across genres. The channel showcases blockbusters from its vast movie collection which includes various titles with a mix of Hindi originals and dubbed from other languages. Making another strong addition to its arsenal of hits, COLORS Cineplex is all set to premiere Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur starrer ‘Dasvi’. The movie has been widely praised for its satirical humour and commendable acting performances and will be aired on 31st July 2022 at 8 pm, only on COLORS Cineplex.