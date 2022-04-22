COLORS designs a 360-degree on ground and digital campaign for ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

Speaking about the campaign, Sapangeet Rajwant, head of marketing and digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom 18 said, “The marketing space has seen a dynamic and unprecedented shift in the recent past with ‘digital- first’ becoming the new mantra. The advancement in technology has enabled brands to connect and communicate with our viewers across the country in real-time thus enhancing their reach manifolds. At COLORS, we have always been at the forefront of innovating and tapping into newer avenues to put across our message and with Dance Deewane Juniors, we intended to design to build an immersive ecosystem in both online and offline mediums. Along with several other innovations, we have for the first time set foot in the metaverse arena by creating various virtual and experience-led touchpoints. We have mounted our campaign to bring alive the joy and excitement amongst the audience.”