COLORS designs a 360-degree on ground and digital campaign for ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

As the world is going digital, brands across domains are taking cognitive and innovative steps to build their campaigns and revolutionise the marketing space. Taking a pioneering step in this direction, India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment channel, COLORS has developed a specially curated immersive, multichannel, and multiplatform digital and marketing campaign for its new kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show will premiere on 23rd April 2022 at 9 pm and feature Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji as judges while Karan Kundrra will be the host. After the immense success of the Dance Deewane franchise, the show will now open its doors to young dancing stars from across the country aged between 4-14 years.
Reinstating the show’s promise of Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore, the channel has taken various steps to extend the deewangi for dance to its viewers and conduct activities in various markets backed by high-end technology. COLORS aims to optimise the show’s reach by allowing viewers to interact with the judges and host through augmented reality, virtual integrations, and on-ground activations ahead of the launch. Further strengthening its digital realm, the channel has become the first general entertainment channel to enter the metaverse for the show’s promotions.
Speaking about the campaign, Sapangeet Rajwant, head of marketing and digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom 18 said, “The marketing space has seen a dynamic and unprecedented shift in the recent past with ‘digital- first’ becoming the new mantra. The advancement in technology has enabled brands to connect and communicate with our viewers across the country in real-time thus enhancing their reach manifolds. At COLORS, we have always been at the forefront of innovating and tapping into newer avenues to put across our message and with Dance Deewane Juniors, we intended to design to build an immersive ecosystem in both online and offline mediums. Along with several other innovations, we have for the first time set foot in the metaverse arena by creating various virtual and experience-led touchpoints. We have mounted our campaign to bring alive the joy and excitement amongst the audience.”