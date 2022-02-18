Colors Infinity’s invites brilliant minds to showcase their innovative ideas for their new show ‘The Inventor Challenge’

Do you feel that your idea of an innovation is a life changing one and you seek mentoring to go large scale? Have you ever felt that you can create something that could alter the reality of future generations forever? If so, here is your one big chance as Colors Infinity announces, ‘The Inventor Challenge.’ A one-of-a-kind reality entertainment show, The Inventor Challenge is poised to be an idea incubation platform for people across the length and breadth of Bharat as they stand a chance to showcase their creation. Meritorious ideas that come in from across the country will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to translate from paper to working prototypes. The Inventor Challenge is the Indian adaptation of the popular Emmy award winning show Everyday Edisons and will seek to find the next big INVENTOR of India. The show will have a multi-platform approach and will soon be available on Colors Infinity as well as our digital destinations, ensuring maximum reach and inclusivity.