Colors Kannada brings back cookery show SaviRuchi on Kannada new year

Prashanth Nayak, business head, Colors Kannada, stating about the show said, “We are launching the new season of SaviRuchi on the most auspicious day of Ugadi. The festival is quintessential as it signifies the gathering of entire family, a very tastier and healthier food prepared by family for family with love. We are bringing this show to our audiences, to whom we consider our family from all corners of Karnataka. We wish that this new year will bring our audiences way closer to us with an added element of travelling to the corners of Karnataka to explore the traditional recipes."