Colors Kannada brings back cookery show SaviRuchi on Kannada new year

With SaviRuchi in its third season, Colors Kannada is all set to bring the Kannadiga’s authentic taste and nutrition into the lives of its audiences starting from April 9 at 12 noon, airing Monday through Saturday. As the new season flagging off on Kannada new year, the show is back with all the new elements added into its incarnation with the involvement of culinary maestros from diverse corners of Karnataka.
Prashanth Nayak, business head, Colors Kannada, stating about the show said, “We are launching the new season of SaviRuchi on the most auspicious day of Ugadi. The festival is quintessential as it signifies the gathering of entire family, a very tastier and healthier food prepared by family for family with love. We are bringing this show to our audiences, to whom we consider our family from all corners of Karnataka. We wish that this new year will bring our audiences way closer to us with an added element of travelling to the corners of Karnataka to explore the traditional recipes."
Hosted by well-known anchor and Nannamma Superstar fame Jahnavi, SaviRuchi will have a very interesting addition of BK Chandru, famously known as Bellulli Kabab Chandru across the Internet with his unique way of narration about cooking. SaviRuchi will have the amalgamation of celebrity chefs and health experts to make it as nutritious as it tastes.
