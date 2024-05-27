Colors Kannada launches 'NINAGAAGI', a family drama filled with love and intrigue

Prashanth Nayak, business head of Colors Kannada, shared his excitement on the new show, "We have always been presenting storylines of core family values before our audiences that involves family bonding. Ninagagi is a fresh experiment with its unique storyline of parental love that will involve many dramas and twists that enable the togetherness of two different people from the different worlds. Featuring superstars such as Ritvvik Mathad and Divya Uruduga in lead roles have justified our presentation of the story too. We are very confident that our audiences will receive Ninagaagi with massive response."