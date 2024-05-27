Colors Kannada launches 'NINAGAAGI', a family drama filled with love and intrigue

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In association with special partners, Sparsh Masala Ullas Agarbathi and Bhima Jewellers, the show will go on air from May 27 at 8pm from Monday to Friday.
Colors Kannada presents a new star-studded family drama, NINAGAAGI. The new show is set to air from May 27 at 8pm, Monday through Friday, promising an emotional journey of two contrasting individuals.
In association with special partners, Sparsh Masala, Ullas Agarbathi and Bhima Jewellers, Colors Kannada brings to life the captivating story of Rachana and Jeeva. Rachana, portrayed by Divya Uruduga of Bigg Boss Kannada fame, is a Kannada film superstar with over 100 films to her credit. Trapped in a golden cage by her controlling mother, she has been pushed into making more films for financial gain. In contrast, Jeeva, played by television superstar Ritvik Mathad, is a single parent striving to provide a loving and secure life for his 6-year-old daughter, often telling her that her mom is a star in the sky.T
he story takes a heartwarming turn when Jeeva's daughter innocently accepts Rachana as her mother, setting the stage for a unique journey of love and connection between two people from vastly different worlds.
Prashanth Nayak, business head of Colors Kannada, shared his excitement on the new show, "We have always been presenting storylines of core family values before our audiences that involves family bonding. Ninagagi is a fresh experiment with its unique storyline of parental love that will involve many dramas and twists that enable the togetherness of two different people from the different worlds. Featuring superstars such as Ritvvik Mathad and Divya Uruduga in lead roles have justified our presentation of the story too. We are very confident that our audiences will receive Ninagaagi with massive response."
Speaking on the association, Someshekar Patil, managing director, Ullas Agarbati said, “This partnership not only expands our horizons but also enriches the viewing experience for our audience. By incorporating the calming essence of our incense sticks into the show, we aim to deepen the emotional connection between viewers and the engaging story of Rachana and Jeeva. Together with COLORS Kannada, we look forward to bringing a sense of tradition and tranquility into every household.”
Deeksha S Kumar, managing director, Sparsh Masala, said, "Sparsh Masala is proud to partner with the highly anticipated family drama 'NinnaGaagi.' This collaboration with COLORS Kannada offers us a unique opportunity to reach a wider audience and enhance their viewing experience. As the heartfelt story of Rachana and Jeeva unfolds, our spices will bring an added touch of authenticity to the culinary journeys of our viewers."
Vishnusharan K Bhat, managing director, Bhima Jewellers, said, “This collaboration perfectly aligns with our shared values, as both Bhima Jewellers and COLORS Kannada are deeply committed to honoring our roots and traditions. As the heartfelt story of Rachana and Jeeva unfolds, Bhima Jewellers is proud to bring a touch of our rich heritage to the homes of 'NinnaGaagi' viewers. Together with COLORS Kannada, we celebrate the artistry and beauty that define our brand."
NINAGAAGI is produced by Sri Jai Matha Combines, known for acclaimed shows like Nammane Yuvarani, Kannadathi, Bhagyalakshmi, and Lakshmi Baramma. The show features a stellar cast, including promising talents like Priyanka Kamath, Kishan Belagali, Vijay Koundinya, Siri Sinchana, and Punith Hegde. The show is directed by Sampruthvi, the visionary behind the successful show Nammane Yuvarani.
To bring this engaging fiction closer to the audience, Colors Kannada will launch a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign, including Print, TV Ads, and pop-up ads on Wynk and Jio Saavn music apps. NINAGAAGI will also feature unique and extensive on-ground activities, such as public caricatures in shopping malls, forehead stickers to connect with home engineers, and social media contests with specially designed and crafted jewelry boxes as prizes. Additionally, the campaign will include bus branding and hoardings to ensure the show is ubiquitous.
