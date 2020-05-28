COLORS Kannada returns stronger with refreshed and original content

With this promise, COLORS Kannada has launched a meaningful video campaign which stars its popular artistes, depicting the ‘new normal’ way of life and the need to continue to follow best practices in order to stay safe during the pandemic. From aspects like social distancing to restricting contact to sharing household responsibilities, the campaign covers it all and encourages viewers to be responsible. The campaign is live on-air on COLORS Kannada and its digital platforms as well. The channel will also be carrying out on-ground activations with its artists, while they follow norms of social-distancing. The campaign leaves viewers with a message that this is the new normal way of life and we must embrace it. It assures the viewers that the Channel’s bond with them will be stronger and unbreakable than ever before, especially during these challenging times.