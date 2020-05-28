COLORS Kannada returns stronger with refreshed and original content

The channel launches a new brand promise ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’ which means ‘the color is new, the bond is stronger.
With a promise to keep viewers enthralled like never before, COLORS Kannada, is all set to present a wholesome entertainment experience starting June 1st with new episodes of all its existing shows and a brand new ethos. Devoted to keeping its viewers informed and socially responsible, COLORS Kannada launches a new brand promise ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’ which means ‘The color is new, the bond is stronger and unbreakable”, aptly summarizing the channel’s refreshed and strengthened spirit.
With this promise, COLORS Kannada has launched a meaningful video campaign which stars its popular artistes, depicting the ‘new normal’ way of life and the need to continue to follow best practices in order to stay safe during the pandemic. From aspects like social distancing to restricting contact to sharing household responsibilities, the campaign covers it all and encourages viewers to be responsible. The campaign is live on-air on COLORS Kannada and its digital platforms as well. The channel will also be carrying out on-ground activations with its artists, while they follow norms of social-distancing. The campaign leaves viewers with a message that this is the new normal way of life and we must embrace it. It assures the viewers that the Channel’s bond with them will be stronger and unbreakable than ever before, especially during these challenging times.
Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head – Kannada Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, says, “COLORS Kannada has always focused on telling stories in the most compelling and relatable manner. We looked for learnings during this lockdown period and are determined to make a stronger comeback. Our new tagline Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide echoes this thought and vision and will further strengthen our bond with our viewers. We understand that viewers have been missing out on their daily dose of fresh entertainment and starting June 1st, COLORS Kannada will return to their homes with fresh episodes of all its existing shows. At the same time, we will continue to urge our viewers to be socially responsible as it is the need of the hour. We will continue to make efforts to keep our viewers informed and aware while we entertain them.”
COLORS Kannada will be back with its popular shows with storylines adapted to reflect the current world reality. Starting June 1st, viewers can tune in and watch brand new episodes of their favorite shows like Mithuna Raashi, Nammane Yuvarani, Mangalagowri Maduve, Kannadathi, Geetha, Seetha Vallabha, Mooru Gantu, Nan Arasi Radhe and Shantam Paapam.
(We got this information from a press release.)