COLORS Kannada to launch Bigg Boss Kannada S10 on October 8

To make the Bigg Boss Kannada 10th season anniversary more special, JioCinema is adding some great features so you can enjoy non-stop entertainment on the platform for free. In addition to some exclusive and unseen content, you can watch exciting segments such as Bigg News, Unseen Kathegalu, JioCinema Fun Fryday, and Deep Agi Nodi to stay up-to-date with what's happening in the house. Live Shorts will also add to the drama by providing snippets from the 24-hour LIVE channel. Plus, fans of Bigg Boss Kannada will be treated to interactive offerings such as Watch & Win, Meme the Moment, Hype Chat, and Video Vichaar. These features will let viewers stay connected through fun contests, chats on the live feed, and creating memes. For the first time, users can watch the show on television and answer questions on JioCinema to win exciting prizes each day. These power-packed interactivity features will enhance user experience and give them the power to take over and influence key decisions inside the house, as well as vote to save the nominated contestant.