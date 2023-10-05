COLORS Kannada to launch Bigg Boss Kannada S10 on October 8

JioCinema will bring exclusive and free content access with 24-hour LIVE channel.
Colors Kannada announced the launch of Bigg Boss Season10. Powered by Freedom Refined Oil and Nippon Paint; Special Partners Levista Instant Coffee, Cera, Swastiks Masala and India Gate Basmati Rice; Health Partner Amrith Noni and Restaurant Partner Haldiram’s, and Prize partner Confident Group; BIGG BOSS Kannada Season 10 is set to premiere on Colors Kannada from October 8 at 6PM and thereafter at 9:30PM daily. Furthermore, to mark the landmark 10th anniversary season of Bigg Boss Kannada, JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18, will offer exclusive content access for free, with the 24-hour LIVE channel.
BIGG BOSS Kannada will be sporting a theme - Happy BIGG BOSS, which aims to underscore the happiness and engagement that this festival of entertainment brings to its viewers, participants, advertisers, social media influencers, digital natives – uniting Kannadigas across the country!
This season of BIGG BOSS Kannada will have 16 contestants from different walks of life entering the house. 73 cameras across every corner of the new BIGG BOSS house will bring their lives to the viewers. To mark its 10th anniversary season, Colors Kannada has built a new BIGG BOSS house in the outskirts of the city that is bigger than any other BIGG BOSS House across all language formats. Spread over a massive 12000 sq. ft., the new BIGG BOSS house will allow for more elaborate games and tasks, ensuring even more drama, emotion and engagement!
Prashanth Nayak, business head - Colors Kannada said, “This season is a landmark moment for 3 reasons. Firstly, it is the 10th anniversary and hence this celebratory feeling underlines all aspects of the show. Secondly, we have introduced a theme for the first time and hence another dimension to the way that participants will play this season. Finally, the new house offers a lot more space – for tasks and for brand integrations. Altogether, this creates an environment for unparalleled drama and engagement while the theme underscores the family appeal of Bigg Boss Kannada.”
Superstar Kiccha Sudeep, the host of the show said, “I started my Bigg Boss Kannada with Season 1 and its already a decade. This is not just a show for me, rather my Happy home! I always enjoy meeting new personalities and the flavors of the characters that they bring to the show. With the biggest Bigg Boss house, a first ever theme and some surprises along the way – Bigg Boss Season10 promises to be the most engaging entertainment project for me as well.”
Commenting on the occasion, Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO – Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said “We are thrilled to mark the 10th anniversary of Bigg Boss Kannada, a testament to its enduring popularity and the immense joy it brings to viewers. Bigg Boss is a global phenomenon, and its success in India, under Endemol Shine India production, continues to be a source of pride for us. We look forward to another new season of drama, emotions, and engagement with its Kannadiga audience”.
To make the Bigg Boss Kannada 10th season anniversary more special, JioCinema is adding some great features so you can enjoy non-stop entertainment on the platform for free. In addition to some exclusive and unseen content, you can watch exciting segments such as Bigg News, Unseen Kathegalu, JioCinema Fun Fryday, and Deep Agi Nodi to stay up-to-date with what's happening in the house. Live Shorts will also add to the drama by providing snippets from the 24-hour LIVE channel. Plus, fans of Bigg Boss Kannada will be treated to interactive offerings such as Watch & Win, Meme the Moment, Hype Chat, and Video Vichaar. These features will let viewers stay connected through fun contests, chats on the live feed, and creating memes. For the first time, users can watch the show on television and answer questions on JioCinema to win exciting prizes each day. These power-packed interactivity features will enhance user experience and give them the power to take over and influence key decisions inside the house, as well as vote to save the nominated contestant.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season10 will begin from October 8 at 6PM at 9.30PM daily on Colors Kannada, and non-stop with the 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.
