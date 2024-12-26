Colors Kannada unveils a supernatural saga Nooru Janmaku

Colors Kannada, an entertainment channel in Karnataka, announces the launch of its

supernatural thriller, Nooru Janmaku. Presented by Amrith Noni Ortho Plus and special partners Swastiks Tuppa and Sudarshan family store, this series brings together romance and paranormal elements in the picturesque setting of Chikmagalur.

Nooru Janmaku follows Mythri’s journey as she protects her love, Chiranjeevi, from the supernatural force of Kamini’s vengeful spirit. As Chiranjeevi’s powerful family continues to challenge Mythri’s place in his life, the show explores themes of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

Set in the town of Chikmagalur, Nooru Janmaku weaves together the rich history of the Kadamba family with supernatural elements while showcasing the region's scenic beauty. The cast includes Dhanush Gowda as Chiranjeevi, the young heir to the Kadamba family, Shilpa Kamath as the determined Mythri, and Chandana Gowda as Kamini, whose tragic death transforms her into a vengeful spirit.

Other actors playing a pivotal role to enhance this story are veteran actress Girija Lokesh, Bagyashree, BM Venkatesh, popular singer Archana Udupa, and Remo. This show is produced by Chitra Shenoy under Good Company Productions and promises viewers a blend of family values and paranormal intrigue.

In a strategic move to cater to the evolving viewing habits of the audience, Colors

Kannada has adopted a digital-first promotional approach for Nooru Janmaku. The

channel has created an array of engaging digital assets, including character-driven

clips, behind-the-scenes visuals, and short video snippets, which will be shared across the channel’s social media platforms. The digital-first approach reflects Colors Kannada's commitment to engaging audiences on their preferred platforms, creating a more personal connection with viewers.

Sushma Rajesh, cluster head of Colors Kannada, expressed her excitement about the show, saying, “At Colors Kannada, our focus has always been to deliver fresh, innovative, and impactful storytelling to our audience. “Nooru Janmaku” is a testament to this commitment, seamlessly blending a compelling love story with supernatural intrigue. This narrative not only pushes the boundaries of traditional television, but it also showcases our constant drive to provide engaging, high-quality content that resonates deeply with our audience. We are confident that this show will capture the imagination of viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats.”

