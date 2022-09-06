COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' creates history and breaks records

The show’s digital launch campaign with content surrounding fun pranks, BTS videos, sneak peeks and much more received an overwhelming response.
India’s favourite stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, headlined by Rohit Shetty as the host, has delivered yet another successful season with its action-packed content, breaking records across various mediums. The show was featured as the #1 non-fiction show* of the category receiving rave reviews across the globe and making COLORS the #1 weekend destination with 24% market share*, generating over 5 million conversations including multiple organic trends on a weekly basis. Becoming the show with the highest reach two years in a row, the Rohit Shetty action extravaganza is the number #1 on weekends in terms of average episodic reach as well.
COLORS launched a 360-degree high impact campaign across platforms, with the aim to connect with fans and give them a first-hand experience of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. An interactive Instagram filter was introduced, with a fun task to match expressions with their favourite contestants. The super cool filter clocked a whopping 6 million impressions. To bring out the element of fear to life, COLORS created harmless prank videos by tricking people in elevators through fake scenarios such as collapsing floors and silicon snakes, this was a major hit across social media where it garnered 1 million views with high shareability of the videos which were an instant hit amongst the masses. Taking it up a notch, each contestant was innovatively introduced in stylized videos, which cumulatively garnered over 30 million views. There is much more to Khatron Ke Khiladi than meets the eye, and that goes behind the scenes in the making of the show. Taking viewers up close and personal, a larger-than-life BTS video of action master and host Rohit Shetty was posted fetching more than 6 million views across platforms. Keeping the viewers hooked with engaging content, and fun videos including the contestants' prepping and testing their reflexes with ‘Try not to flinch’, garnered more than 10 million views. With overall 1 billion views and 1.5 billion reach across social media platforms, the show had a consistent 80% share of voice across the GEC sector and highest among the shows in the GEC space in social media.
Speaking on the success of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “The grand success of Khatron Ke Khiladi is a testament to our commitment to provide wholesome entertainment to our viewers. Over the years, the show has set new benchmarks, broken records across platforms and is once again the no.1 non-fiction show in the category. It prevails to be an exceptional showcase of unparalleled entertainment and a great platform for advertisers. As we continuously strive to entertain and innovate, we look forward to unwavering support from our viewers and advertisers."
The property has been a resounding success with advertisers as well, wherein the title sponsor Maruti Suzuki remains this season with Amazon Prime, Spotify India, Hershey’s India, Oppo Mobiles India and more, who continued their partnership with the country’s highest rated reality show, and the powered by - Charged by Thums up, along with special status Kajaria Ceramics, Ching’s, among others are some of the newer brands who have partnered this season.
Tune in to Maruti Suzuki presents 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', charged by Thums Up, trusted partner Kajaria, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on COLORS!
(We got this information in a press release).