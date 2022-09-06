COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' creates history and breaks records

COLORS launched a 360-degree high impact campaign across platforms, with the aim to connect with fans and give them a first-hand experience of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. An interactive Instagram filter was introduced, with a fun task to match expressions with their favourite contestants. The super cool filter clocked a whopping 6 million impressions. To bring out the element of fear to life, COLORS created harmless prank videos by tricking people in elevators through fake scenarios such as collapsing floors and silicon snakes, this was a major hit across social media where it garnered 1 million views with high shareability of the videos which were an instant hit amongst the masses. Taking it up a notch, each contestant was innovatively introduced in stylized videos, which cumulatively garnered over 30 million views. There is much more to Khatron Ke Khiladi than meets the eye, and that goes behind the scenes in the making of the show. Taking viewers up close and personal, a larger-than-life BTS video of action master and host Rohit Shetty was posted fetching more than 6 million views across platforms. Keeping the viewers hooked with engaging content, and fun videos including the contestants' prepping and testing their reflexes with ‘Try not to flinch’, garnered more than 10 million views. With overall 1 billion views and 1.5 billion reach across social media platforms, the show had a consistent 80% share of voice across the GEC sector and highest among the shows in the GEC space in social media.