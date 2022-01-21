COLORS launches a new home-grown talent show 'Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’

Ranjeet Thakur, Frames Production said, “India has a plethora of talent that can be found in the most unexpected places. Our aim with ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ is to tap all these undiscovered talents and give them a platform that recognises them. We have seen some interesting, some bizarre and some awe-inspiring acts that left the judges and audience stunned. We are certain that as we go along, these contestants will get the right nurturing and grooming under the able guidance of our judges that will make these Hunarbaaz truly our Desh Ki Shaan.”

Mithun Chakraborty said, “My compliments to the entire team of Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ for bringing such a wonderful show to life. I have been a part of many reality shows in the past but what I have seen on this show is truly exceptional. I am confident that all the Hunarbaaz performing on the stage will leave the audience stunned with their acts and make our country proud with their craft.”