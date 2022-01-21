COLORS launches a new home-grown talent show 'Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’

The live audience will become ‘Super Judge’ and decide the fate of the contestants.
'Your talent will shine no matter who you are, where you come from or what you do!’ India is a land brimming with talent, that is our pride and can be found in various nooks and crannies of the country. Giving these talented prodigies a platform to showcase their extraordinary ‘hunars’ and fulfil their dreams will be COLORS’ new homegrown talent show ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’. The show promises to open its arms to anyone and everyone who is talented, transcending all boundaries of religion, gender, socio-economic status, geographies, or physical abilities. Helming the show and taking charge to nourish these hunarbaaz and their crafts will be Bollywood’s stalwarts; the legendary superstar Mithun Chakraborty, ace film-maker Karan Johar and the multi-talented diva Parineeti Chopra. Television's power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen hosting the show with their tickling comic style and charm! Produced by Frames Production, ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ will make its much-awaited premiere on 22nd January 2022 and air every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.
Talking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At COLORS, it has always been our endeavour to bring to our viewers innovative and diverse indigenous content across fiction and non-fiction shows. We are delighted to start the new year with a bang by adding a new homegrown talent show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ to our variety offerings. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to a great and exciting year ahead with some extraordinary shows in the pipeline.”
The auditions round of ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ saw an array of talent cutting across various genres. From flautists, acrobat dancers, stand-up artists, rappers, beatboxers, magicians to gymnasts and many other hidden talents, the show will be packed with a powerful range of never-seen-before acts. While an 11-year-old Anirban from Kolkata will soothe your soul with his flute playing ability, a magician from Mumbai, Rajesh Kumar will enthral the nation with his breath-taking act. Spectacular acrobat duo Sanchita and Shubrato’s performance will be a visual delight while Akash Singh’s jaw-dropping pole act will raise the bar even higher. The contestants appearing on the show are extremely gifted and are backed by many inspirational stories that will leave the viewers in awe of them. Additionally, the show will give the live audience power to choose their favorite Hunarbaaz and be the ‘Super Judge’. For any contestant, 70% weightage of the overall score will lie with the live audience while judges will hold 30% weightage. To qualify, each contestant will need to secure a combined score of 80%.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to launch, for the first time, our very own homegrown talent show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’. It will provide a platform to the nation’s untapped and unique talent to showcase their craft to millions. The most unique factor of the show is that it puts the majority of power in the hands of the live audience to decide the fate of the Hunarbaaz. We have a distinctive panel of judges including Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra who will mentor and guide the contestants in their journey. We have seen some incredible talent in the auditions phase, and we are looking forward to a great season.”
Ranjeet Thakur, Frames Production said, “India has a plethora of talent that can be found in the most unexpected places. Our aim with ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ is to tap all these undiscovered talents and give them a platform that recognises them. We have seen some interesting, some bizarre and some awe-inspiring acts that left the judges and audience stunned. We are certain that as we go along, these contestants will get the right nurturing and grooming under the able guidance of our judges that will make these Hunarbaaz truly our Desh Ki Shaan.”
Mithun Chakraborty said, “My compliments to the entire team of Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ for bringing such a wonderful show to life. I have been a part of many reality shows in the past but what I have seen on this show is truly exceptional. I am confident that all the Hunarbaaz performing on the stage will leave the audience stunned with their acts and make our country proud with their craft.”
Karan Johar said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of a show that celebrates people’s talent and brings it to the forefront for the entire country to take notice of it. Being a part of ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ is an honour and a great responsibility for me to judge and support aspiring talents coming from all over the country. I am all set and pumped to give India its first Hunarbaaz and can’t wait to have Mithun da and Parineeti by my side!”
Parineeti Chopra said, “Talent shows have always held a special place in my heart, and I always wished to be a part of one. I am glad to make my television debut with ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ and connect with so many talents from across the country. It is amazing to listen to their inspirational stories and there is so much one can learn from them. It is an absolute honour for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da and I am looking forward to this incredible new journey.”
Host Bharti Singh said, “It is always a pleasure to work with COLORS and I am happy to team up with Haarsh to host ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’. I wanted to continue working during my pregnancy and being on the sets of the show amongst astounding talent fills me with happiness. As an artist coming from a humble background, it is very rewarding to witness so many people pursuing their passion and making it to the big stage. I wish all the contestants the very best and hope they achieve all their dreams. Haarsh Limbachiyaa added, “I am so happy to be a part of this journey along with my hunarbaaz better half Bharti. ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ will bring out some incredible acts being performed by the finest of talents and we wish for the audience to join us and support them.”
The channel has devised a robust marketing and digital outreach for ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’. On the digital front, the campaign will be driven through interesting fan and influencer engagement activities. To bring hunar into the limelight from Colors TV universe, daily shoutouts will be given to multiple talented people on the platform through the Hunar Hour activity. On the launch day, the COLORS TV social media handles will ring in a 24-hour long celebration showcasing different types of hunar every hour on the page and finally leading the audience to the big launch of the show. The best hunars will also be gratified. As a part of the influencer engagement, the top influencers will create videos showcasing their hunar and give shoutouts to the audience to upload videos of talent as well. These videos will be further amplified via influencers on platforms namely Takatak, Moj, Josh and Instagram. Additionally, a 10-day campaign has been planned to promote the wide spectrum of talents through promos playout across Hindi News, Hindi Movies, Hindi Music, Kids and Regional genres. Launch day print ads are planned across key markets targeting top publications through a combination of large format as well as premium position ads.
