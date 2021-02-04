Colors launches Naagin's spinoff 'Kuch Toh Hai’

Nature’s laws are set in stone and anyone dares not disregard them. It requires extraordinary power to go against nature and bend its rules. But when inexhaustible and everlasting love comes into play, it can defy all odds and achieve the unsurmountable. When the two eternal and all-powerful beings Cheel (played by Sharad Malhotra) and Naagin (played by Surbhi Chandana) went against the law and broke the very fabric of nature, they were severely cursed for their actions. As a consequence of their union, they gave birth to a new being opening up a whole new world that will form the premise of COLORS’ latest fantasy fiction, a spin-off of Naagin, Kuch Toh Hai. Naagin and Cheel’s offspring will weave its tale of forbidden love and how it battles other extraordinary beings to meet its soulmate. Featuring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in leading roles and produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kuch Toh Hai will premiere on 7th February and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on COLORS.