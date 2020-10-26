COLORS Marathi bowls a super over with the launch of two new shows

Elaborating on the new show launches, Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Programming Head, COLORS Marathi, said, “At COLORS Marathi, we have always believed in narrating stories with a touch of cultural essence which our viewers can resonate with. With the launch of these two shows, it is our earnest effort to keep our viewers’ entertainment quotient high. With a new brand promise of Navi Umed, Navi Bharari, we are sure that the storyline of ‘Sukhi Mansacha Sadara’ and ‘Chandra Ahe Sakshila’ will manage to strike a chord with our audience. We are hopeful to further strengthen this bond with our unwavering commitment of providing compelling and meaningful stories.”