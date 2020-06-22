COLORS Marathi to air fresh content starting mid July

Launches new brand promise ‘Navi Umed, Navi Bharari’ which means ‘The wings of new Hope’.
With a promise to connect with its viewers with culturally rooted content, COLORS Marathi, is all set to return with fresh offerings for its viewers starting mid July with new episodes of its existing shows and a brand new ethos. Continuing to provide viewers with wholesome entertainment in the comfort of their homes, COLORS Marathi launches a new brand promise ‘Navi Umed, Navi Bharari’ which means ‘The wings of new hope’ aptly summarizing the channel’s promise of enriching the lives of its audience with meaningful entertainment in a brand new avatar. The new tagline also promises to empower and provide new hope and positivity to its viewers during these challenging times.
With this brand new ethos, COLORS Marathi has launched an impactful integrated marketing campaign capturing the need for a fresh start amidst the unprecedented situation, while riding on the colors of love, faith, bond and friendship. The campaign aims at touching souls with shows that have ruled the hearts of its viewers for years and with brand new content which will be launched in the coming months. The campaign is currently live on-air on COLORS Marathi and its digital platforms as well.
On returning with fresh content in a new avatar, Nikhil Sane, Business Head, Marathi Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “COLORS Marathi has always focused on narrating stories in a relatable manner along with a cultural essence. In these extraordinary times, the channel has stayed true to its promise of not only keeping its viewers engaged and entertained at all times, but also strengthening its bond. With our new tagline ‘Navi Umed Navi Bharari’ we are not only determined to stay connected with our audiences, but also bring to their screens their favorite shows that they have missed over the past few months. We are also working on a line-up of new shows that we will launch very soon. We are certain that together these initiatives will strengthen our relationship even more.”
Starting mid-July, the channel will present to its viewers fresh episodes of its existing shows Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi, Balumamachya Navana Changbhala, Jeev Zala YedaPisa, Swamini, Sukhachya Sarini Hye Maan Baware, among others. COLORS Marathi’s unwavering commitment to provide compelling stories will further strengthen with future line-up of shows in the coming months such as Sundara Manamadhye Bharli, Sakhhe Shejari and JayJay Swami Samartha.
