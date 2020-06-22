COLORS Marathi to air fresh content starting mid July

On returning with fresh content in a new avatar, Nikhil Sane, Business Head, Marathi Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “COLORS Marathi has always focused on narrating stories in a relatable manner along with a cultural essence. In these extraordinary times, the channel has stayed true to its promise of not only keeping its viewers engaged and entertained at all times, but also strengthening its bond. With our new tagline ‘Navi Umed Navi Bharari’ we are not only determined to stay connected with our audiences, but also bring to their screens their favorite shows that they have missed over the past few months. We are also working on a line-up of new shows that we will launch very soon. We are certain that together these initiatives will strengthen our relationship even more.”