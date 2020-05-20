COLORS' Mother’s Day campaign created by Enormous Brands’ celebrates non-mothers too

The campaign clocks an organic reach of around 90,000 across digital platforms~ and is still being shared.
The newly conceptualized Mother’s Day campaign by COLORS TV established a high organic engagement across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The campaign crossed a tremendous figure 90,000 mark till May 18 and gained popularity among the advertising industry and the influencers.
Crafted by Enormous Brands, the campaign showcases how Mother’s Day is traditionally a celebration of mothers. But unexpected situations like this pandemic has given rise to champions who are playing the roles of ‘Mothers’ and protecting us. #EssentialMoms celebrates the spirit of essential workers who have mothered our country through this crisis and performed, in their own way, the role that mothers have made played since time immemorial.
The campaign celebrated every essential working woman who has been on her feet acting as a shield for every Indian and featured some prominent names from like Shweta Verma and Pallavi from India TV and Amar Ujala respectively, Dr. Sunita Goel, Intensivist, Dr. Syeda Ruksheda, Psychiatrist, Ms. Sandhya Nikam, Police officer, and many others.
Speaking the campaign, Sapangeet Rajwant, Head- Marketing, and Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Head of Brand Solutions, Viacom 18, said, “At COLORS, through storytelling, we always aim at being the voice of the unheard and as mothers are the silent heroes, we continue to showcase the same through our campaigns. Through this campaign, we wanted to appreciate every woman who is fighting and protecting this country like its own child. We salute the spirit of each one of them.”
Expressing views on the successful campaign execution, Ajay Verma, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands, said, “We feel proud to be associated with COLORS TV. There were challenges in executing it during the lockdown, but Harshad and the team pulled it beautifully.
Verma further added, “We always believed that this was the right idea for COLORS TV, as it is a tribute to the young Indian women who were at ground zero and leading by example. And looking at an amazing organic response the campaign got on the digital platforms, we feel the message and the tribute reached to many non-mothers”
Harshad Sharma, Film Director- Brands & Stories elaborated, “It was a beautifully written script and the challenge was to keep it real. We got the right people across various essential professions who were extremely active on the front-line in an ideal scenario when they were performing their duties”
(We got this information from a press release.)