COLORS Rishtey announces a robust programming lineup for DD Freedish audience

Carefully curated to cover a variety of genres ranging across folklore, mythology, romance, drama, fantasy and kids special, the channel will continue to stay viewers’ partner in the tough times. Tapping into the kids' genre, the channel will treat its little viewers with shows like Mottu Patlu, Gattu Battu, Pakdam Pakdai, Munki and Trunk and Paw Patrol. The revered narratives of Bal Gopal from Jai Shri Krishna will bring hope and calmness. While it will continue to air the most popular romantic show, Madhubala, the channel will further strengthen the programming with properties like Internet Wala Love and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.