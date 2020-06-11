COLORS Rishtey announces a robust programming lineup for DD Freedish audience

The programming slate will include some of the biggest properties like Naagin 3, Gathbandhan, Madhubala and Khatra Khatra Khatra.
The consumption of entertainment is on a high rise as we navigate through unprecedented challenges. With an intent to satisfy the entertainment needs of its larger viewer base in the times of isolation, COLORS Rishtey on DD Freedish will present premium content with blockbuster shows like Naagin 3, Madhubala, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion amongst many others. Catering to the masses with stories they treasure and characters that they admire, the channel will air an eclectic mix of content from Viacom18’s umbrella.
Carefully curated to cover a variety of genres ranging across folklore, mythology, romance, drama, fantasy and kids special, the channel will continue to stay viewers’ partner in the tough times. Tapping into the kids' genre, the channel will treat its little viewers with shows like Mottu Patlu, Gattu Battu, Pakdam Pakdai, Munki and Trunk and Paw Patrol. The revered narratives of Bal Gopal from Jai Shri Krishna will bring hope and calmness. While it will continue to air the most popular romantic show, Madhubala, the channel will further strengthen the programming with properties like Internet Wala Love and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.
COLORS Rishtey is available on DD Freedish starting 10 June, 2020.
