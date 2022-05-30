COLORS rolls out the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ with Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is special to me, and I am delighted to be back. This season, the adventure and entertainment quotient is going to increase manifolds with new and innovative stunts designed by me. It’s always an honour to be such an integral part of the show’s journey and it’s always our endeavour to take the show to greater heights. Cape Town is an incredibly amazing high action ground and with this exceptional mix of daredevil contestants, it is going to be extremely exciting.”

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, commented, “ We are excited to be a part of season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is our 4th association with Khatron Ke Khiladi in a row and the partnership has only gone from strength to strength. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an extremely popular show and has created a niche for itself, especially amongst the youth of our country. At Maruti Suzuki, we constantly strive to bring out more youthful and dynamic imagery. We are extremely delighted to associate the iconic Swift with Khatron Ke Khiladi, which since its launch in 2005 has revolutionized the premium hatchback segment in India. The all-new Swift stands out from the crowd and has earned the love of nearly 2.4 million customers with its upright stance, sporty performance and unmistakable road presence which emphasizes individuality. Our partnership with the show resonates with Swift’s proposition of performance and being Limitless. We believe that the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants of this season will bring Limitless Action to the viewers through their Limitless Performances on the show.”