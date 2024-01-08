COLORS' strategic content approach helps it lead viewership ratings

The channel achieved a milestone in 2023, with six of its shows ranking among the top fifteen most viewed in India.
COLORS' high viewership ratings attribute to its unique programming strategy and diverse content. The channel achieved a milestone by reaching 207 GRPs in the latest BARC ratings, surpassing the 200 GRP mark. This achievement reflects the channel's consistent growth throughout the second half of 2023, increasing from 117 GRPs in wk22 to 207 by the end of the year.
Alok Jain, president– general entertainment, Viacom18, observed, “The past 6 months have seen our viewership share surge by approximately 80%, helping us open the new year by crossing a significant milestone with 207 GRPs. From mythos to social dramas to non-fiction content, COLORS is a microcosm of the diversity of our viewers. Our content strategy reflects this belief and our rapid climb through the ratings charts reflects India’s faith in our content.”
He added, “I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the team effort that goes into this- from understanding viewer preferences, to creating content that resonates, to amplifying, analysing and iterating it– our institutional adoption of the viewer-first approach is a truly differentiating factor.”
The shows on the channel cater a myriad of emotions and stories, from mythological narratives such as Shiv Shakti– Tap Tyag Tandav to inspiring tales like Doree and Neerja.
The channel's fiction and non-fiction flagship properties have successfully transcended age and gender boundaries, appealing to a broad spectrum of viewers. The longest-running show on COLORS, Udaariyaan, has emerged as a fan favourite, further affirming the channel's ability to create content with enduring appeal. Suhaagan, airing in the early prime-time slot, has significantly contributed to the channel's success.
Marquee shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and BIGG BOSS have also been the highest rated non-fiction shows in the category during their run. A testament to the success of the content variety that COLORS offers, it ended the year with 6 of the Top15 most viewed shows.
Following the success of 2023, COLORS now has plans to scale up its content play- both in variety and scale. With a strong line-up featuring eagerly awaited fiction and non-fiction shows including Mera Balam Thaanedar and Dance Deewane, COLORS is poised to further strengthen its position as the powerhouse of entertainment with engaging and compelling narratives that resonate across demographics.