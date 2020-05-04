COLORS Tamil brings the celestial wedding of Madurai Meenakshi to your homes

In an effort to bring positivity and cheer during the ongoing pandemic, COLORS Tamil takes yet another step to ensure that its viewers stay engaged, culturally connected and entertained while staying at home. On the occasion of the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi Amman with Lord Sundareswara, COLORS Tamil will exclusively telecast the glorious ceremony held at Madurai, Tamil Nadu for its discerning viewers thus ensuring that they aren’t missing out on this important festivity. COLORS Tamil will air the complete ceremony of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam on Monday, May 4, 2020, 9 am onwards.
The celestial wedding is a part of the two week long Chithirai Festival in Madurai. The Chithirai Festival and more specifically the Celestial wedding of the God and Goddess that takes place in a grand manner inside the temple is known to attract lakhs of devotees from across the world. Considering the restriction on account of the lockdown with restrictions on devotees to visit the Madurai Meenakshi Temple, COLORS Tamil has made arrangements to telecast the ceremony and give devotees and viewers a ringside view of the complete celebration on their television screens.
Anup Chandrasekharan, business head of COLORS Tamil said, "COLORS Tamil has always been a symbol of optimism and celebrations. Since the lockdown, we have been making constant efforts to ensure that our viewers stay entertained while staying connected with us. The auspicious ceremony of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam draws in lakh of devotees from around the globe who, unfortunately, will not be able to attend it this year. While we are committed to entertaining our discerning audience with innovative and differentiated content, we feel the onus rests upon us to ensure that our viewers are not missing out on this very important cultural event. The telecast of this auspicious ceremony further strengthens our commitment to our viewers. We are hopeful that this divine experience will add a spark of positivity for our viewers during this lockdown.”
Tune in to the exclusive telecast of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam on COLORS Tamil at 9 am, on Monday, May 4, 2020 within the comfort of your homes.
COLORS Tamil is is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms - Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).
