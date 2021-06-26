Colors Tamil brings to screen the World Television Premiere of Arya’s most anticipated film Kadamban

Set in the enchanting backdrop of a dense forest in Tamil Nadu, the story revolves around the difficulties, an isolated tribe of Kadamban (played by Arya) faces after the owners of a large cement factory lay their interest upon the enormous quantity of limestone in the area. The movie then journeys into how Kadamban battles to shield the jungle from the corporate intruders. Besides the exciting encounter to save the habitat, the movie also showcases the complex love saga between Kadamban and Radhi (played by Catherine Tresa), making it a flawless entertainer, packaged with intense action, love and conflict.