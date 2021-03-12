Colors Tamil brings World Television Premiere of horror hit AVAL

Having won accolades for its terrific cinematography and spine-chilling music score, Aval hit the theatres in the year 2017. The story trails the life of a young couple - Dr. Krishna, enacted by the charming Siddharth, a successful brain surgeon and his beautiful wife – Lakshmi, played by Andrea. The couple lives in a peaceful abode on the backset of mountains. Things take an unusually interesting turn as a new family moves into the house next door. The family, consisting of a troubled teenage daughter, gets acquainted with Dr. Krishna and Lakshmi. Eventually, the daughter in her rebellious quests unearths a dark secret that leads to a series of paranormal incidents. The movie further revolved around the fight between good spirit vs bad spirit where Dr. Krishna and his family become the pawns in this supernatural battle. Besides Siddharth and Andrea, the star cast also comprises Atul Kulkarni in a key role.