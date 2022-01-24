Colors Tamil in association with Nickelodeon launches ‘Nick Neram’, a kids’ special segment for young Tamil viewers

Commenting on the new shows, Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “After the success of our current shows, we are elated to introduce two animated series to our lineup. While all our fiction and non-fiction shows have been popular among the Tamil viewers, we are now confident that Nick Neram will help us gain prominence among children as well. We are certain that this fresh, relevant, localized and compelling segment is another landmark for Colors Tamil in its journey to become the most preferred family entertainment channel in the Tamil entertainment space.”