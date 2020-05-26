COLORS Tamil leads the way with fresh content during the lockdown

Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head - Colors Tamil said, “At COLORS Tamil, we are committed to serving our viewers. We have been working enthusiastically round the clock during this lockdown to keep up to our viewers’ entertainment needs. We brought back some of their favourite shows and movies, and telecast special events making sure they did not miss out on anything. We are now delighted to be the first Tamil entertainment channel to launch original and fresh content for our existing shows starting this week. We are also excited on the launch of a brand new show Mangalya Dosham. A super-natural fiction show, Mangalya Dosham is a family entertainer integrated with a larger social message. We are positive about the situation stabilizing and urge our viewers to stay safe while we continue to keep up with our commitment of delivering compelling and culturally diverse content to their homes.”