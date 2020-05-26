COLORS Tamil leads the way with fresh content during the lockdown

First Tamil General Entertainment Channel to introduce fresh original content amidst lockdown.
While viewers have been restricted to their homes for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown, Viacom18’s 24-hour Tamil General Entertainment channel, COLORS Tamil has been providing non-stop entertainment for its discerning viewers while urging them to be socially responsible. Taking a lead from here and ensuring its viewers continue to stay entertained, COLORS Tamil is now set to launch an exciting and fresh line up of original content making it the first Tamil General Entertainment channel to introduce a fresh line up during the lockdown. COLORS Tamil announces the launch of Mangalya Dosham, starting Thursday, May 28, 2020. The super-natural fiction show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The channel will also launch the popular dubbed shows Sri Krishna and Chandrakantha. Additionally, it will air fresh episodes of its much loved shows Oviya, Amman and Idayathai Thirudathe.
Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head - Colors Tamil said, “At COLORS Tamil, we are committed to serving our viewers. We have been working enthusiastically round the clock during this lockdown to keep up to our viewers’ entertainment needs. We brought back some of their favourite shows and movies, and telecast special events making sure they did not miss out on anything. We are now delighted to be the first Tamil entertainment channel to launch original and fresh content for our existing shows starting this week. We are also excited on the launch of a brand new show Mangalya Dosham. A super-natural fiction show, Mangalya Dosham is a family entertainer integrated with a larger social message. We are positive about the situation stabilizing and urge our viewers to stay safe while we continue to keep up with our commitment of delivering compelling and culturally diverse content to their homes.”
Mangalya Dosham focuses on an age-old superstition that is still deeply entrenched and followed even in today’s times. It is a captivating supernatural story about Nityashree, a Chevvai Dosham girl who marries her lover Mohan who is Non-Chevvai Dosham and the life-threatening consequences that follow. The show stars popular actors Arun Padmanabhan and Lakshmi Priya who are playing the lead protagonists.
Starting May 28th, COLORS Tamil will present a revamped and refreshed weekly line-up including some of the channel’s most popular shows providing wholesome entertainment. Mythological show Sri Krishna will air at 6 30 p.m. and will be followed by fantasy show Chandrakantha at 7 p.m. This will be followed by the family entertainer Oviya at 7:30 p.m., the mystical drama Amman at 8 p.m. and romantic drama Idhayathai Thirudathe at 8.30 p.m. Finally at 9 p.m., COLORS Tamil will entertain viewers with its brand new super-natural thriller Mangalya Dosham.
